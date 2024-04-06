Maryland Weather: Superb Sunday and solar eclipse forecast

BALTIMORE – Expect gradual clearing tonight. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs returning into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Tonight

Gradual clearing. An evening spotty shower is possible. Turning cold! Lows in the middle to upper 30s.

Sunday

A cold start to the day, but with plenty of sunshine. Milder temperatures during the afternoon. Highs top out in the upper 50s & lower 60s.

Sunday night

Partly cloudy and cold. Lows in the upper 30s.

Monday

Next, we turn our attention to Monday's forecast for the solar eclipse. Cloud cover will be the most important factor in order to get a clear view of the partial eclipse. As of now, the forecast looks favorable. An area of high pressure leads to dry weather and rising temperatures. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds through the afternoon, but clouds are not expected to be widespread or thick enough to obstruct the view of the partial eclipse. If you are planning to head outside to experience the partial solar eclipse, be sure to have protective eye wear, do not look directly at the sun. The eclipse is scheduled to commence around 2:20 pm in Baltimore, with the maximum occurring at approximately 3:21 pm. Monday afternoon temperatures are forecasted to reach the low 60s.

ECLIPSE WEATHER IN BALTIMORE AREA: Clouds will increase Monday, but they will be high to mid level clouds, which tend to be more transparent. These clouds will be arriving in waves with gaps in-between. This means we'll likely see the partial eclipse in Baltimore. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/pCo3FaidKa — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 6, 2024

By Monday night, temperatures are expected to drop into the 40s.

Tuesday will be our warmest and nicest day with a mix of sunshine and clouds and highs in the middle 70s. However, cloud cover is anticipated to increase throughout the day, with a chance of showers by Tuesday evening and night.

Expect wet weather to return to the area with rounds of showers Wednesday through Friday. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 60s. Be sure to stay tuned to the First Alert weather team for the latest updates.