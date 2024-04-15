Maryland Weather: Sunny then stormy work week

BALTIMORE- Warm temperatures continue through Tuesday. Showers & cooler air return Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Today will be our last unseasonably warm day for awhile. With a gusty west wind and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will quickly climb. Expect highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s. A cold front will spark thunderstorms, but well to our south. The day will be warm, breezy, and sunny.

SUNNY THEN STORMY: Most of our Monday will be bright and very warm but by the late afternoon and early evening, a cold front will bring us a chance for scattered thunderstorms. #WJZ #MDWX #FirstAlert #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/cFjAefQfC5 — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 15, 2024

Tuesday will turn out to be a nice and quiet day. We'll see an easterly breeze at about 5 to 10 mph. This combined with sunshine will allow high temperatures to reach the middle 70s.

A warm front will approach the area on Wednesday, which will allow for showers to develop, especially during the afternoon and evening. A cold front will bring more showers to the area Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

Shower chances increase Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Along with the showers will come an east wind and cooler temperatures. Another period of showers are likely late Friday into next weekend. Looks like an extended stretch of cool & damp weather. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/SN9OS76WSP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 14, 2024

This front may stall across the area next weekend bringing additional showers and cooler air. There is the chance we dry out by Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s.