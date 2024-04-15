Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Sunny then stormy work week

BALTIMORE- Warm temperatures continue through Tuesday. Showers & cooler air return Wednesday through the rest of the week.

Today will be our last unseasonably warm day for awhile. With a gusty west wind and plenty of sunshine, temperatures will quickly climb. Expect highs topping out in the lower to middle 80s. A cold front will spark thunderstorms, but well to our south. The day will be warm, breezy, and sunny.

Tuesday will turn out to be a nice and quiet day. We'll see an easterly breeze at about 5 to 10 mph. This combined with sunshine will allow high temperatures to reach the middle 70s.

A warm front will approach the area on Wednesday, which will allow for showers to develop, especially during the afternoon and evening. A cold front will bring more showers to the area Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to near 70.

This front may stall across the area next weekend bringing additional showers and cooler air. There is the chance we dry out by Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 60s. 

