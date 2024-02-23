Maryland Weather: Sunny & Cooler Weekend Ahead

BALTIMORE-- Showers will continue moving out of the area through Friday afternoon, but better weather is anticipated for the weekend. Expect mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon, with a chance for a few showers, especially east of I-95. High temperatures this afternoon will reach the low to mid-50s.

Tonight, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, turning colder with low temperatures dropping into the upper 30s.

Saturday will start with mostly cloudy skies. However, as drier air filters in through the afternoon, we will see high temperatures reach the low to mid-40s across the region. Winds will be gusty out of the northwest at 20 to 25 miles per hour into the afternoon. Lighter winds and clear skies are expected for Saturday night, with temperatures dropping accordingly. Overnight lows will be reminiscent of those earlier in the week, in the low to mid-20s area-wide.

Sunday will bring plenty of sunshine across the area with cool highs in the upper 40s. Sunday night will see temperatures back in the mid-30s under mostly clear skies. Monday is forecasted to be sunny with highs near 60, likely the best day of the week to be outdoors.

Clouds will increase Monday night, with a chance for showers moving in by Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s. Expect milder temperatures Tuesday night under mostly cloudy skies and a chance for showers, with lows in the mid-50s.

Wednesday will be the warmest day of the week, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s to near 70 degrees with a gusty southwest wind. There's a chance for showers across the area, particularly during the morning hours as a warm front lifts northward through the area. If rain can clear out early enough in the day, and the warm front lifts far enough north, we could see highs in the lower 70s for Wednesday afternoon.

Chances for showers will return to the area on Thursday as another cold front makes its way through the region. A storm system will lag behind the cold front heading into Friday and the weekend. Depending on how this pattern evolves, we will either see mostly cloudy skies and continuing chances for showers or a return to sunshine. Therefore, the forecast for next weekend is subject to change, so stay tuned.

Temperatures will remain at or above average heading into next weekend, with highs primarily in the low to mid-50s from Friday through Sunday to begin March.