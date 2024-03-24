Maryland Weather: Sunny start to week then turning showery

BALTIMORE- Clear & cold weather tonight with lows falling into the 20s & 30s. Sunshine Monday sends highs into the middle 50s.

After a sunny, crisp, and cool afternoon with highs near 50, we're looking at another chilly evening ahead of us. Under a starlit sky, evening temperatures will fall into the 40s. Feels like temperatures will sink into the 30s. Have a heavier jacket and some gloves if you're going to be out and about tonight.

CLEAR & CHILLY EVENING: We have a clear and chilly evening ahead with temperatures falling into the 40s and feels like temperatures falling into the 30s. We'll see a nice starlit sky, but it will be cold! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/mavx6mO9BI — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 24, 2024

Starlit skies and cold weather will be the big story tonight. Once again, temperatures will fall into the upper 20s & lower 30s. If you have any sensitive plants or flowers that you've put outside, you will want to bring them inside with the cold weather overnight.

CLEAR & COLD NIGHT: Temperatures will dip down into the upper 20s & lower 30s overnight with a starlit sky. There will be a light cold breeze, but luckily we won't endure any strong winds. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/infGcbbX9Q — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 24, 2024

Monday will be a beautiful day. Expect another cold start to the day with early morning temperatures in the 20s & 30s. Abundant sunshine will help temperatures soar into the middle 50s. The wind will be a little lighter than Sunday out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

MONDAY'S WEATHER ACROSS MARYLAND: Abundant sunshine, which will be fabulous since we start off cold in the AM. Sunshine helps warm temps into the middle 50s. The wind will be a notch lower. It's a cool and nice day to be outside. Enjoy the sun, it's not back until Friday! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/id6esIPLch — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 24, 2024

People that love spring warmth will be underwhelmed with this week. While we won't be frigid, we also won't be warm either. Highs will be mainly in the 50s for most of the week. The warmest day should be Wednesday with highs approaching 60 degrees.

Unfortunately spring lovers probably won't love this week. Looking like a dud for any kind of real warmth. By next weekend, we're hoping for some 60s just in time for Easter weekend. Stay tuned. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/8X3cadIG6c — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 24, 2024

Showers will approach the area late Tuesday night with another round of steadier showers and rain possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. This trough of low pressure will be slow moving, therefore rain may linger into the day Thursday. This may pose a problem for the Os home opener Thursday afternoon at 3:05 PM. Right now, there is a chance of rain in the forecast. Since we'll be on the fringe of this storm system, it's important to check the forecast for updates. It could improve if the storm leans further offshore.

Os OPENER THURSDAY: Right now forecast looks dicey. A trough of low pressure helps funnel a plume of rain up eastern seaboard Thursday. The placement of the trough is critical as if its further east, we are dry with less issues. Further west and we get soaked. Stay tuned! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/eEHJ3sHTle — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 24, 2024

Easter weekend is looking milder with a mix of sunshine and clouds. There is the chance of a few showers, but right now they shouldn't be too widespread and confidence of them occurring isn't high at the moment.