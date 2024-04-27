Maryland Weather: Summer-like temperatures Sunday

BALTIMORE- Showers have ended for this evening. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs well into the 80s.

Showers that moved through the area Saturday have pushed east out of the area. We have a mostly cloudy sky through the evening hours, but dry weather is expected. Temperatures will stay steady in the middle to upper 50s.

EVENING PLANNER: Temperatures in the 50s this evening with plenty of clouds. The showers from earlier today exited the area. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/tpsPDJUKgP — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 27, 2024

Sunday will be our warmest day of the year so far. Highs will soar well into the 80s across the region. The only exception will be immediate bay shore communities. While it will be rather warm, the humidity levels won't be bad at all. Make sure you apply your sunscreen as the UV index looks very high.

Monday will be the day where high temperatures challenge record highs. Right now, we're forecasting a high of 90 degrees Monday with the record being 91 degrees. Expect plenty of sunshine weather and dry weather Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be arriving late Tuesday. These storms won't arrive until late in the day and into the evening. This means we experience another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Temperatures for the rest of next week don't look nearly as hot. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. The best chance for showers will be on Wednesday and next Saturday.