Maryland Weather: Summer-like heat again today

BALTIMORE- After record breaking heat on Monday, more summer-like temperatures are on the way today with highs in the upper 80s. We hit 92° yesterday in Baltimore, beating the previous record of 91°.

Our Tuesday morning is starting unseasonably mild with out the door temperatures in the upper 60s and even low 70s.

We're looking at another very warm to hot day on Tuesday. With a mostly sunny sky, temperatures will quickly climb into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Once again, areas along and near Chesapeake Bay will be cooler with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

A few showers will develop late Tuesday into Wednesday. These showers will be scattered, so not every neighborhood will get wet. A few rumbles of thunder and gusty winds will be possible with the strongest showers and storms. Widespread severe weather is not expected anywhere in Maryland Tuesday into Wednesday.

SCATTERED SHOWERS: We'll see a few showers Tuesday late in the day through Wednesday early in the afternoon. The storms should weaken by the time they reach here, so no severe weather expected. Not every neighborhood gets wet either, showers are scattered. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/tfNYoRvt4j — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 29, 2024

Thursday and Friday will be beautiful days with plenty of sunshine with highs in the 70s to near 80.

A stalled front will bring us the chance of showers Friday night and continuing on and off through Sunday. While the entire time won't be raining, we will see a solid overcast and cooler temperatures. Some of the showers may have a few embedded thunderstorms with them, especially on Sunday. Highs on Saturday will top out in the middle 60s. Highs on Sunday will come close to 70 degrees.

RAIN CHANCES NEXT 6 DAYS: Showers are likely Wednesday. More showers are likely Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be pretty comfortable in the 70s to near 80 for most of the workweek. We're down into the 60s for Saturday and near 70 on Sunday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LPLSgkLwDz — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 29, 2024

Unsettled weather may continue into early next week with temperatures in the 70s.