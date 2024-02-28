Maryland Weather: Stormy Wednesday; Colder Thursday

BALTIMORE-- Maryland is set for a spring-like afternoon ahead of a cold front that will bring a significant drop in temperatures tonight into Thursday morning. Rain chances will persist across the area into the afternoon, with the heaviest rainfall expected as the front nears later today, before the evening rush hour and just before sunset.

The rain could be heavy at times, accompanied by the occasional rumble of thunder, though severe weather is not anticipated with this system. The ALERT DAY that has been issued is mainly for inconveniences caused by locally heavy rain and gusty winds that could impact the evening commute.

This afternoon's temperatures are expected to reach the mid-60s. A WIND ADVISORY has been issued for most of Maryland, especially for later this afternoon through tonight. Sustained southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph are expected ahead of the front, shifting to the northwest and gusting over 40 mph in its wake. Temperatures will see a sharp decline following the cold front, with a 30-degree drop from Thursday afternoon's highs to Thursday morning's lows.

The system is expected to move out of the area just after sunset, with skies clearing overnight. Thursday morning will feel significantly colder, with "feels like" temperatures dropping into the lower 20s and actual temperatures near 30 degrees. Thursday promises plenty of sunshine, with highs in the 40s.

Temperatures will quickly rebound by Friday, with highs nearing 50 under a mostly cloudy sky and a chance for some late-day showers. Scattered showers may continue into the weekend, with the best chances occurring on Saturday. High temperatures will return to near 60 on Saturday and into the low 60s on Sunday.

The mild weather is expected to persist into next week, with shower chances continuing from Monday through Wednesday. High temperatures will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s under a mostly cloudy sky, with lows in the 40s.