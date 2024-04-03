Maryland Weather: Storms this afternoon; more showers Thursday

BALTIMORE -- We're continuing with a WJZ First Alert weather update, as we monitor the potential for strong to severe storms this afternoon. Currently, the most significant threat for storms appears to be concentrated across parts of Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. However, isolated storms could extend as far north as the Baltimore Metro and I-95.

A tornado watch has been issued for Calvert, Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's, Someset, Saint Mary's, Talbot, Wicomico, and Worchester counties.

The primary concerns revolve around gusty winds and the possibility of hail. Moreover, there's enough instability and wind shear across Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore to warrant a low-end tornado threat. The peak period for storm activity is expected between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. After the storms move offshore, lingering showers are forecasted to persist through tonight.

Temperatures this afternoon will vary, ranging from the upper 40s to the 50s north and west of I-95, to the mid to upper 60s across Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore. Conditions are set to dry out later tonight, with mostly cloudy skies prevailing and low temperatures dipping into the low 40s.

Thursday morning may see some intermittent sunshine, but an upper-level area of low pressure moving across the region combined with daytime heating could trigger additional afternoon showers. Any rain on Thursday afternoon is expected to be very light in nature. These showers will dissipate by Thursday evening, leaving partly cloudy skies overnight with low temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

A lingering slight chance of showers remains in the area on Friday; otherwise, the forecast calls for partly cloudy and mainly dry conditions with high temperatures in the low to mid 50s. Saturday is anticipated to be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s after starting off the morning in the upper 30s. By Sunday, temperatures are set to rise to the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies.

Expect more sunshine on Monday, with high temperatures in the mid to low 60s. High temperatures on Tuesday are forecasted to reach near 70°F with increasing clouds by afternoon. A few scattered late-day showers are possible, with rain chances increasing into Tuesday night.

From Wednesday through Friday, another storm system is expected to approach the area, bringing widespread showers and the likelihood of scattered showers to close out the week. However, sunshine is expected to return for the following weekend, accompanied by mild temperatures. Despite mostly cloudy skies, high temperatures at the end of the week are expected to be mainly in the mid to upper 60s.