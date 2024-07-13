Maryland Weather: Steamy & Hot Afternooon. Chc Pop-Up T-Storm

Sticky with a chance of storms in Maryland on Sunday

Sticky with a chance of storms in Maryland on Sunday

Sticky with a chance of storms in Maryland on Sunday

BALTIMORE--Steamy heat will cover Maryland today with a chance of isolated thunderstorms mainly this afternoon and evening.

That same chance of thunderstorms will exist both tomorrow and Tuesday all due to the heat. And we have issued "Alert Days" for the heat both days.

Today's forecast high is in the upper 90's with a heat index of up to 105 degrees. Much the same feel tomorrow. But even hotter on Tuesday. 101 degrees is the forecast high, and the heat index rise to 105-110 degrees.

Wednesday will be hot with temperatures, again, in the upper 90's. However with a cold front slicing across the Mid-Atlantic the chance of widespread thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon-evening, not just isolated storms, does exist. Our "First Alert" Meterologists will be watching that closely and because of the duel threat we have placed an alert day status for the mid week.

The cold front will end this current heat wave as we will see daytime high temperatures return to the mid 80's Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.