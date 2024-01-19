Maryland Weather: Snowy & slick Alert Day

BALTIMORE -- An ALERT DAY is in place after snow moved overnight and spread across Maryland during the pre-dawn hours Friday.

Parts of Northern & Central Maryland, including the Baltimore Area are now upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning with snow totals of 4" to 6" expected.

This snow is affecting the morning commute on Friday and triggering delays. Visibility is low because of the falling snow and the fresh coating is creating slick spots and deteriorating road conditions.

IMPORTANT ALERT DAY UPDATE: Parts of Northern & Central Maryland, including the Baltimore Area now upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning with snow totals of 4" to 6" expected. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/3ccEmFo8PI — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 19, 2024

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Baltimore City and Frederick, Carroll, Howard, Montgomery, Baltimore, Harford, Cecil and Kent counties.

Snow will continue through the morning before tapering off later in the late afternoon and evening. It will turn windy and colder Friday evening. Winds will gust out of the NW at 20-30 mph creating wind chills in the teens. Any melting that occurs during the day Friday will refreeze, so slick spots are possible into Saturday morning.

SNOWY & SLICK: Moderate and heavy snow bands are covering Maryland on this Alert Day morning. Visibility is low because of the snow falling and slippery spots are likely as this fresh coating is covering the roads. #FirstAlert #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/6Qo74q0tJN — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) January 19, 2024

Saturday and Sunday will be very cold. Wind chills will be more of an issue Saturday with highs in the low to mid 20s and wind chills will dip into the single digits. That's why we have an Alert Day in effect for Saturday. If you're headed to the RAVENS GAME on Saturday, dress very warmly! You're going to want every purple layer you can find.

Lows both Saturday and Sunday night will be well down into the teens.

The warm-up begins next week with highs getting above freezing Monday with temps approaching 50 by mid-week. Rain chances make their return by Wednesday with no chance for wintry weather after Friday anytime soon.