Maryland Weather: Scattered showers tonight into Wednesday

BALTIMORE- Scattered showers are possible late this evening into Wednesday morning. Patchy areas of fog develop late tonight.

After enjoying a spectacular weather Tuesday afternoon with highs in the 70s to lower 80s, we'll continue to see warm weather into this evening. Showers across Virginia will continue to lift north and we have a chance of showers after 7 PM.

Scattered showers will continue through the overnight along with patchy areas of fog developing. Expect lows in the mid to upper 50s.

MILD & SHOWERY NIGHT AHEAD: After a gorgeous afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, we'll continue with mild weather tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. We'll see shower risk after 7 PM and continue through the overnight. Patchy fog, too. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/w9XZiAJFWQ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 9, 2024

Scattered showers and patchy fog will be around for the Wednesday morning commute. As the day wears on, we'll see less in the way of showers and the fog will lift. Variable clouds with an isolated shower is possible during the afternoon, but many places will stay dry. Highs will top out in the middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY WEATHER: Best chance of showers is during the morning with the afternoon being drier with variable clouds. An afternoon shower is possible in a few spots, but they should be few and far between. Warm again with highs in the mid-70s! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/FG0u2lqMYQ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 9, 2024

More scattered showers, possibly a thunderstorm is possible Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Low temperatures Wednesday night only dip to around 60 degrees.

Thursday looks windy and mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will be gusting out of the south up to 35 MPH. There will be a few showers possible Thursday, but they'll be hit or miss. More widespread rain is possible by mid to late afternoon with heavy thunderstorms likely Thursday evening or night. Some of these storms could produce strong to potentially damaging winds along with heavy downpours.

Rainfall totals by early Friday morning could exceed one inch in many parts of our area.

More rain and showers are likely on Friday along with strong and gusty winds. Wind gusts may exceed 45 MPH. Highs will top out in the middle 60s, but feel cooler with the wind and showers.

5-DAY FORECAST: Scattered showers arrive tonight and last into Wednesday morning. Otherwise heavier slug of rain Thursday, especially late in the day and at night. Friday is windy, cool, & showery. Winds continue Saturday, but the sun returns! Look at that beauty on Sunday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/DIIwHh7jeu — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 9, 2024

Gusty winds will howl Saturday, but we welcome the return of sunshine. We'll see highs in the mid-60s. Winds could continue gusting up to 40 MPH.

Sunday is a nice weather day with sunshine and clouds. Highs in the middle 70s. A disturbance will bring scattered showers Sunday night. These showers leave just in time for a magnificent Monday with sunshine and highs near 80!