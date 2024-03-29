Maryland Weather: A few showers Saturday; Dry Easter Sunday

BALTIMORE -- It will stay windy through the afternoon on Friday, with wind gusts reaching 25 to 35 mph from the west-northwest. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures reaching the upper 50s.

, skies will be partly cloudy, and low temperatures will drop into the upper 30s to near 40.

On Saturday morning, skies will start partly cloudy, quickly transitioning to mostly cloudy by afternoon with a chance of scattered late-day showers. High temperatures are expected to be slightly warmer, in the low 60s.

As Easter Sunday approaches, the morning will begin with partly cloudy skies, but cloud cover will increase later in the day. The day is forecasted to remain dry, with high temperatures reaching the upper 60s.

However, rain will return to the area Sunday night and persist through Monday as a frontal boundary, combined with upper-level disturbances, triggers showers across the region.

Monday is expected to be particularly wet, especially in the morning. High temperatures on Monday afternoon will reach the low 50s, slightly cooler than Sunday, as the front moves southward, ushering in a cooler air mass.

The front will shift back northward across the area later on Monday into Tuesday, bringing another chance for rain and a few thunderstorms. Rainfall is expected to be more widespread in the morning, transitioning to scattered activity during the afternoon.

Tuesday's conditions will depend on clouds and rain, but temperatures should generally reach at least the low 60s. By late Tuesday, the front will push through the area, but a deep upper-level low-pressure system spinning over the region on Wednesday will maintain cloudy skies and showers, especially during the morning hours.

High temperatures will cool back to the mid-50s on Wednesday, with sunshine returning to the forecast by Thursday and Friday.

Beginning Wednesday, winds will noticeably strengthen, with gusts over 30 mph possible on Wednesday and Thursday. Breezy conditions will persist into Friday, but ample sunshine is expected across the area, with highs in the upper 50s.

Looking ahead to the following weekend, dry weather and abundant sunshine are anticipated, with highs in the mid-60s on Saturday.