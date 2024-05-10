Maryland Weather: Showers continue for Mother's Day Weekend

Cool temps and a stretch of rain in store for Mother's Day weekend

Cool temps and a stretch of rain in store for Mother's Day weekend

Cool temps and a stretch of rain in store for Mother's Day weekend

BALTIMORE -- The weather will remain gloomy for the rest of the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies and occasional light showers. Temperatures will stay in the 50s in most areas. Light rain and drizzle will persist this evening before diminishing tonight.

Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s and 50s, with skies staying mostly cloudy. Thick clouds will obscure any view of the expected aurora caused by a significant geomagnetic storm affecting Earth through Saturday morning. There might be a few breaks in the clouds later tonight, but visibility is unlikely.

A cold front will move through the area late Saturday into Saturday night, bringing a chance of rain. Most of Saturday will be dry, with rain likely arriving later in the afternoon or evening. Showers will continue off and on Saturday night, with lows around 50.

Mother's Day will be mostly cloudy with a chance of isolated showers and temperatures in the mid-60s. It won't be a total washout, but rain gear may be necessary.

Monday is expected to be the driest day of the next week as high pressure moves in. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s under sunny to partly cloudy skies. This will likely be the only decent day next week as rain returns later Tuesday through Wednesday. Highs will remain in the 70s next week, with overnight lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Another dry day might occur on Thursday, but another storm will approach later Friday, bringing more rain for the weekend.