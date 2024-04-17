Maryland Weather: Scattered showers & storms possible tonight

BALTIMORE- Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible tonight. This weekend continues to look dry and comfortable.

After a morning round of showers and heavy thunderstorms, most of Wednesday afternoon has been quiet. An additional round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible late this evening into tonight. The best chance happens after 10 PM. We'll see these showers and storms exit before daybreak Thursday. A few of the storms could be on the strong side, but widespread severe weather is not likely.

Thursday will have a partly to mostly cloudy sky. There will be quite a contrast in high temperatures across the state. Expect highs in the middle to upper 60s across northeastern Maryland Thursday while the rest of the state will see highs in the lower to middle 70s. Western Maryland will experience high temperatures in the middle to upper 70s. An isolated shower is possible, but most places stay dry.

Another cold front approaches the area Friday evening and night. There will be a few showers along and ahead of this front. Our best chance of showers is late Friday evening into Friday night. Showers will end before daybreak Saturday.

The weekend continues to look dry and comfortable. Our pick of the weekend is Saturday with a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs near 70. Sunday will be a cooler day with more in the way of clouds and highs in the lower 60s.

Early to mid next week looks very nice with plenty of sunshine and highs returning to the 60s & 70s. Our next chance of showers is Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. There are indications we could receive a shot of chilly air late next week, but we have plenty of time to watch that.