Maryland Weather: Storms possible tonight, nice Wednesday

BALTIMORE- A few showers and thunderstorms are possible later this evening into tonight. Sunshine and warm temperatures return Wednesday.

After a very warm afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 80s, we're looking at more warm weather this evening. Temperatures will stay in the 70s and 80s most of this evening. While the sky will be cloudy, much of the time now through early evening will be dry.

WARM EVENING AHEAD: Isolated to scattered showers and storms are possible after 7 PM. Most of the evening will be rain-free, but chances for showers increase late this evening into the overnight. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/QVOfhgEZSN — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 30, 2024

A cold front approaching the area from the west will bring showers and thunderstorms along with it. These showers and storms will begin to arrive across the area from northwest to southeast. The best chance for showers and storms will be after 7 PM, especially north and west of Baltimore. In the City, shower and storms will be most numerous from 10 PM through 2 AM. Any rain from these storms will be over before sunrise Wednesday.

SCATTERED SHOWERS & STORMS: There will be some isolated showers & storms after 7 PM. The best chance would be north & west of Baltimore City. Best chance of showers & weak storms would be 10 PM - 2 AM. Showers are gone by Wednesday morning. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/9EYRLFDGoz — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 30, 2024

Wednesday through Friday are looking like gorgeous weather day. Expect plenty of sunshine, especially on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the lower 80s Wednesday and the middle to upper 80s Thursday. Winds will be out of the northwest Wednesday and west Thursday allowing for the warm-up.

A backdoor cold front crosses the area Thursday night and allows the wind to switch out of the east. This means cooler temperatures will arrive for Friday. Expect a mostly sunny sky, but with a brisk east wind at 10 to 20 mph, highs will only climb into the middle 70s.

A stalled frontal boundary along with weak waves of low pressure will cross the area Friday night through the weekend. This means we'll see an overcast sky along with on and off showers. Plan on a damp and cool weekend with highs in the 60s. While the rain doesn't look heavy this weekend, it does look like there will be a number of hours of wet weather.

SHOWERS LIKELY THIS WEEKEND: We'll see a stalled front across our area this weekend, which will help clusters of showers form along and north of it. This means on & off showers, a cooler easterly wind, and plenty of cloud cover. Plan on a damp weekend for now. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/9qTkeCFYY8 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 30, 2024

We'll catch a break from the rain on Monday, but more showers and storms will be possible into next week. Highs will climb back into the upper 70s & lower 80s along with increasing levels of humidity.