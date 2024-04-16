Maryland Weather: Wednesday showers, weekend is trending dry

BALTIMORE- Clouds increase late tonight with showers returning Wednesday. Weekend weather is trending dry and nice.

We're enjoying an exceptional weather afternoon across the state with temperatures in the lower 70s along with plenty of sunshine. As we head into the evening hours, we will continue to be dry and comfortable. Temperatures will ease into the middle 60s by later this evening. Should be a great evening for baseball if you're headed to the Os game!

LET'S GO Os! Grand slam weather tonight at Camden Yards. Picture perfect. Crisp, pleasantly mild, light winds, and mainly clear skies. 1st pitch temp is 75 degrees. Temps ease into the 60s for the late innings. Enjoy! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/YzigbXPxJe — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 16, 2024

Clouds gradually increase tonight with comfortably cool temperatures. Expect lows in the lower to middle 50s in most neighborhoods. The sky by dawn Wednesday will be mostly cloudy.

COMFORTABLY COOL TONIGHT: With a mainly clear sky early and increasing high clouds late, we'll see a comfortable night ahead. Temperatures dip into lower the 50s in most neighborhoods. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/VmVZr1RKTw — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 16, 2024

Showers return to the forecast Wednesday. You'll want to grab an umbrella because you'll need it by mid to late morning and throughout the afternoon. While the day isn't a complete washout, it does look damp from time to time. Highs on Wednesday will be cooler with a southeast wind, cloudy sky, and occasional showers.

SHOWERS LIKELY WEDNESDAY: We'll see a few waves of showers push through Maryland. Arrival time in Baltimore City is mid to late morning with occasional showers into the afternoon and evening. Day isn't a washout, but you'll need an umbrella from time to time. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LnaH71ASyg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 16, 2024

A leftover shower or two cannot be ruled out Thursday, but overall the day looks less wet than Wednesday. We'll see variable clouds and a warmer afternoon. High temperatures should climb into the lower to middle 70s. The greatest risk for a shower Thursday would be across northeast Maryland.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. This will bring us a round of showers Friday afternoon into Friday night. Highs on Friday will top out in the 60s and the sky will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy. The showers Friday night should depart before early Saturday morning.

The weekend is trending drier and nice with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Saturday will feature a breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday features more in the way of clouds, but the weather still looks dry with highs in the lower 60s.

As we head into the second half of April, temperatures look to stay rather steady with highs in the 60s most days. While these highs are slightly cooler than average, it certainly won't feel cold. For those who don't like the heat, you'll love this stretch of days! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PokeLHRm8n — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 16, 2024

Comfortably cool weather will continue into most of next week with highs mainly in the 60s.