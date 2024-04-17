Maryland Weather: Showers today & Friday, weekend looks dry

BALTIMORE- Clouds made a comeback overnight so we're waking up to rather gray skies and comfortably cool temperatures. Expect out the door numbers in the lower to middle 50s in most neighborhoods.

SHOWERS ON DECK: Off and on rain is likely today. We could see wet weather arriving midday but your morning commute will be dry. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/VMFU0djJbO — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 17, 2024

Showers return to the forecast today. You'll want to grab an umbrella because you'll need it by mid to late morning and throughout the afternoon. While the day isn't a complete washout, it does look damp from time to time. Highs on Wednesday will be cooler with a southeast wind, cloudy sky, and occasional showers.

SHOWERS LIKELY WEDNESDAY: We'll see a few waves of showers push through Maryland. Arrival time in Baltimore City is mid to late morning with occasional showers into the afternoon and evening. Day isn't a washout, but you'll need an umbrella from time to time. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/LnaH71ASyg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 16, 2024

A leftover shower or two cannot be ruled out Thursday, but overall the day looks less wet than Wednesday. We'll see variable clouds and a warmer afternoon. High temperatures should climb into the lower to middle 70s. The greatest risk for a shower Thursday would be across northeast Maryland.

A cold front will approach the area Friday. This will bring us a round of showers Friday afternoon into Friday night. Highs on Friday will top out in the 60s and the sky will remain mostly cloudy to cloudy. The showers Friday night should depart before early Saturday morning.

The weekend is trending drier and nice with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Saturday will feature a breeze out of the northwest at 10 to 15 mph with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Sunday features more in the way of clouds, but the weather still looks dry with highs in the lower 60s.

As we head into the second half of April, temperatures look to stay rather steady with highs in the 60s most days. While these highs are slightly cooler than average, it certainly won't feel cold. For those who don't like the heat, you'll love this stretch of days! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/PokeLHRm8n — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 16, 2024

Comfortably cool weather will continue into most of next week with highs mainly in the 60s.