Maryland Weather: Near record heat Thursday, temps in the 90s
BALTIMORE- Record heat is possible Thursday with highs topping out in the lower 90s. Showers return this weekend.
After a sunny and beautiful Wednesday, we're looking at a delightful evening of weather ahead. With a mainly clear sky tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper 50s & lower 60s.
The big weather story Thursday will be the heat. Sunshine along with a westerly breeze will help lift temperatures up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. The early morning hours will be most comfortable to get any strenuous activities done. By late morning, we'll start to feel the beginning of the heat.
Record heat is possible tomorrow in Baltimore. The record high is 90 degrees set back in 2018. Our WJZ First Alert Forecast is calling for a high of 91 degrees. The good news about the heat Thursday is that it won't come with much humidity.
A backdoor cold front will bring an easterly wind late Thursday night through the day on Friday. This will help bring in a refreshing change to our temperatures. Highs Friday afternoon will only reach the lower to middle 70s with an east wind at 10 to 20 mph. We'll see sunshine giving way to clouds later in the day.
The weekend is looking damp at times. Saturday morning will likely start dry, but as the day wears on, rain chances will increase. The best chance for showers would come later in the day Saturday and Saturday night. A steadier slug of rain is likely during the day on Sunday. Expect highs in the middle 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday. Both days will feature high amounts of humidity.
Early next week will feature warm weather with a few chances of showers. We'll see the slight chance of a shower on Monday with highs in the upper 70s. After an early morning shower on Tuesday, highs should climb into the lower 80s with a decent amount of sunshine. Wednesday is looking very warm to hot with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.
A strong cold front will cross the area Wednesday night through Thursday bringing the opportunity of more showers and thunderstorms to the area.