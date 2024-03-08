Maryland Weather: One-two punch of rain then wind this weekend

BALTIMORE-- Showers develop late tonight with wind and rain likely Saturday. Strong winds then follow Sunday into Monday.

After early sunshine, clouds quickly arrived Friday afternoon. We'll see a mainly cloudy Friday evening and night. Expect dry weather through midnight with temperatures slowly falling into the upper 40s. Some showers are possible after midnight toward early Saturday morning.

CLOUDY, BUT QUIET & NICE: Our weather this evening looks good if you plans that take you outdoors. We're looking at a canopy of clouds, but a dry & comfortable feel. Look for temps mainly in the 50s this evening. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/1NKo6Q2ibp — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 8, 2024

Saturday looks soggy. We'll see scattered showers and areas of light rain develop during the morning hours. As the day wears on, the rain will turn steadier and more widespread. The rain will become briefly heavy late Saturday afternoon and Saturday evening. We will likely see anywhere between 0.50" and 1" of rain. While widespread flooding is not expected, it's not out of the question we have some street and highway flooding in poor drainage areas.

RAIN TIMELINE: Here's an updated timeline for the rain Saturday. Showers break out early in the morning. Rain will turn steady during the afternoon. A brief period of heavy rain early Saturday evening and then it's OVER. Winds continue and they'll be GUSTY Sunday & Monday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/Rh2Ei8KN0u — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 8, 2024

Strong winds will follow the rain Saturday evening for a brief time. Winds could gust 30 to 35 mph. A second batch of even stronger winds is likely Sunday into Monday. Winds will gust 40 to 45 mph Sunday into Monday. We are not expecting widespread power outages, but it's not out of the question a few people may lose power. In addition to the wind, it looks cold! Temperatures near 50 Sunday afternoon, but windchills will be in the 40s.

ONE-TWO PUNCH THIS WEEKEND: March can be a wild weather month. This weekend will prove that. We'll have steady rain Saturday with a gusty breeze. Sunday is the day where winds will easily gust 40 to 45 MPH. It'll also feel COLD! Windchills in the 30s. Secure your trashcans! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/U9tEpiImBj — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 8, 2024

High pressure builds into the area Tuesday through Thursday and will bring nice, sunny, and quiet weather. We'll see quite the warming trend, too! Highs will top out in the lower 60s Tuesday, mid to upper 60s Wednesday, and lower 70s by Thursday!

Our next chance of rain will return to the area next Friday afternoon with showers possible.