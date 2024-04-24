Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Showers to sun today

By Derek Beasley, Meg McNamara

/ CBS Baltimore

Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Tuesday evening forecast | 04/23/2024
Meteorologist Derek Beasley has your Tuesday evening forecast | 04/23/2024 03:11

BALTIMORE-- A cold front will pass through the region this morning with gusty northwest winds. There might be a stray shower or thunderstorm behind the front, but most areas should remain dry through the afternoon. 

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 today but then drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight with the possibility of more frost Thursday morning. If winds remain elevated, this might prevent widespread frost.

Dry weather is expected on Thursday and Thursday night as high pressure strengthens, with high  temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Expect highs near 60 for most areas.

Dry conditions are expected to persist as high pressure moves eastward. There's a slight chance of showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually warm up from the low to mid-60s on Friday to the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday. 

Sunday into early next week is anticipated to be dry and very warm as high pressure dominates the Mid-Atlantic,. Record-breaking heat is possible on Sunday and Monday, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

 A cold front approaching from the west on Monday might bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with a better chance for storms on Tuesday. 

