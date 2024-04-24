Maryland Weather: Showers to sun today

BALTIMORE-- A cold front will pass through the region this morning with gusty northwest winds. There might be a stray shower or thunderstorm behind the front, but most areas should remain dry through the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach the upper 60s to near 70 today but then drop into the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight with the possibility of more frost Thursday morning. If winds remain elevated, this might prevent widespread frost.

SHOWERY START: Clouds and scattered rain to start your day but we dry out and see the sun back in action this afternoon! Temps will top out in the low 70s before colder air settles in tonight. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/ttwCfa6ama — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 24, 2024

Dry weather is expected on Thursday and Thursday night as high pressure strengthens, with high temperatures about 10 degrees cooler than Wednesday. Expect highs near 60 for most areas.

Dry conditions are expected to persist as high pressure moves eastward. There's a slight chance of showers on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will gradually warm up from the low to mid-60s on Friday to the upper 60s to low 70s on Saturday.

Sunday into early next week is anticipated to be dry and very warm as high pressure dominates the Mid-Atlantic,. Record-breaking heat is possible on Sunday and Monday, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

A cold front approaching from the west on Monday might bring isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening with a better chance for storms on Tuesday.