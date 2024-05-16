Maryland Weather: Wet start to the weekend ahead

BALTIMORE -- After a fairly pleasant afternoon across the area, clouds will increase overnight ahead of an approaching system, with lows in the 50s.

On Friday skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with clouds thickening through the day. Temperatures will reach the 70s during the afternoon. A warm front will lift into the area, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon, especially in western Maryland before moving eastward overnight. The rain should fall apart as it approaches the I-95 corridor. Expect lows in the 50s to near 60.

Rain chances will increase significantly on Saturday with chances for showers in the morning and during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler with widespread rain and clouds with highs in the low 60s.

Late in the weekend on Sunday, an area of low pressure will move south of the region, allowing the rain to gradually move out, especially for areas north of Rt 50. Highs Sunday afternoon under partly to mostly cloudy skies will reach the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The workweek will start fairly dry with high pressure influencing the region. Highs on Monday will be in the low to mid-70s, with overnight lows dropping into the low 50s.

The next system will approach on Tuesday from the west, increasing clouds. Highs will climb into the upper 70s to near 80. A stray shower is possible overnight Tuesday in western Maryland, but conditions will remain mostly dry with lows in the mid-50s.

By Wednesday, a fairly potent system will approach the area, with a cold front advancing ahead of it. There is a chance for increased instability ahead of the front, which could lead to some thunderstorms, potentially strong to severe. There is still uncertainty regarding the timing and intensity of this system. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.