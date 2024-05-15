Maryland Weather: Rain chances return this weekend

BALTIMORE -- Tonight, rain chances will decrease except across areas along and east of I-95 where they may linger through the night. Overnight breaks in the clouds could lead to fog by Thursday morning, with lows in the low to mid-50s. The most likely areas for for this will be west of I-95 to western Maryland.

The low pressure area that has plagued the area will linger near the coast on Thursday, keeping more clouds around the I-95 corridor, while most places will clear out with some sunshine during the day. Isolated showers are possible due to lingering moisture from the departing low mainly across the Eastern Shore.

Afternoon highs will vary depending on cloud cover, ranging from the mid to upper 70s in sunnier areas to the upper 60s to low 70s where clouds persist.

Thursday night will bring drier conditions with lows in the 50s. On Friday, a new system will increase clouds from west to east. Expect a mostly cloudy to cloudy day for Black-eyed Susan day at Pimlico for the Preakness Stakes with temps in the 70s.

Looking ahead to the long term, from Saturday through Wednesday, the period is expected to remain unsettled overall, with a brief break likely early next week between areas of low pressure.

Unfortunately, the weekend looks wet with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s both days, due to a slow-moving storm system moving eastward across the southern U.S. This means high rain chances are expected for Preakness including the race Saturday evening. Temps will be cooler than Friday into the 60s.

Showers will linger into to Sunday as the storm won't be completely out of the picture yet. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s.

By early next week, a ridge aloft will bring warmer and drier conditions, though there remains a chance for afternoon storms. By mid-week, the next organized system may bring thunderstorms, with warmer temperatures and higher humidity.