Maryland Weather: Rain returns by mid-week

BALTIMORE- The remainder of the afternoon promises to be delightful across the region, boasting mostly sunny skies and high temperatures hovering in the low to mid-50s. Gentle winds from the East Northeast are anticipated at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight, clear skies will prevail throughout the area, with low temperatures dipping into the mid-30s for most locales.

Tuesday is expected to bring about a shift with more clouds rolling in, yet maintaining relatively mild temperatures in the mid-50s.

By Tuesday night, the impending storm system draws nearer, raising the likelihood of showers come Wednesday. However, all attention is focused on Thursday for the Orioles' home opener, as current indications suggest wet conditions.

A developing low-pressure system to the South is poised to usher rain back into the area Wednesday night, persisting through Thursday morning.

There's a distinct possibility that rain may persist throughout much of Thursday, potentially impacting the game, with temperatures holding steady in the low to mid-50s.

As Thursday progresses, the rain is forecasted to taper off, with sunshine poised to make a comeback by Friday. Looking ahead to the weekend, our attention turns to a front and several upper-level disturbances traversing through the Mid-Atlantic region.

The outlook for the weekend remains questionable, contingent upon the placement and track of these features. We'll continue to provide updates throughout the week. Any precipitation, if it occurs, is anticipated to be light and sporadic.

Looking further ahead to the following week, the next significant chance for rain appears to be late Monday into Tuesday.