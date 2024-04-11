Watch CBS News
Maryland Weather: Rain chances overnight into Friday

By Derek Beasley

BALTIMORE- It has been a very mild afternoon across the area, with a few scattered showers beginning to move into southern portions of the region early this afternoon. Rain coverage is expected to increase as the evening progresses, so it appears to be a wet evening for any plans you may have.

A strong area of low pressure will track toward the area tonight, bringing with it gusty winds and a chance for showers and storms. The threat of coastal flooding will persist overnight through Friday as strong winds create water rises along the western and eastern shores of the Chesapeake Bay.

Storm timing tonight is expected to be closer to midnight, with the best chance for any severe storms mainly south of the Potomac. The storms are projected to lose some of their intensity as they approach the area. Winds will gust over 30 mph out of the south through midnight, then shift to a westerly direction on Friday with gusts over 30 mph into the afternoon.

Rain chances will persist into Friday, mainly in the morning and late afternoon, with some periods of sun in between. Temperatures on Friday are forecasted to reach the upper 60s.

This weekend will bring breezy conditions on Saturday with highs in the 60s. Sunday will be warmer, with highs in the 70s. A front will approach the area from the north late Sunday, bringing additional rain chances. The front will shift south of the area on Monday before retreating northward on Tuesday, leading to chances for showers from Tuesday into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be very spring-like, with highs in the 70s to near 80 by mid-week.

