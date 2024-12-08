Maryland Weather: Rain expected Monday; turning warmer

Blustery winds for your Sunday, temps peak in the 50s

BALTIMORE -- The Arctic air that plagued the region for the past several days has finally moved out. High temperatures on Sunday afternoon climbed into the mid- to upper 50s, with some spots even reaching 60 degrees.

Tonight, clouds will continue thickening across the area as a storm system approaches from the south and west. Low temperatures are expected to dip into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

On Monday, mostly cloudy skies are anticipated, with a good chance of rain during the first half of the day. Rain is expected to arrive just in time for the morning commute or shortly afterward, continuing through the early afternoon before moving out quickly. High temperatures on Monday will be cooler, hovering around 50 degrees.

Dry weather will return Monday night and persist through most of Tuesday. Low temperatures Monday night will dip into the lower 40s, while Tuesday afternoon highs will rebound to the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. There could be areas of dense fog Tuesday morning, with mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon.

Rain chances will increase again by Tuesday evening, with a prolonged period of rain forecast from Tuesday night through Wednesday evening. This will likely make the Wednesday morning commute slow and wet, with rain persisting through the evening commute. High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach near 60 degrees. Rainfall totals could exceed an inch, which will provide much-needed relief to a region currently in the midst of a severe drought.

The storm will exit the region by Wednesday night into early Thursday, leaving behind gusty winds and sharply colder temperatures. Low temperatures Wednesday night will fall into the upper 20s to near 30 degrees. Northwest winds could gust at times, similar to the wind event experienced last Thursday night. High temperatures on Thursday will only reach the upper 30s.

Thursday night will be very cold, with low temperatures dropping to around 20 degrees. Wind chills may dip into the lower teens by Friday morning. High temperatures on Friday will remain chilly, mainly in the mid-30s.

Another cold night is expected Friday night, with lows in the lower 20s. However, a gradual warming trend will begin heading into the weekend. Saturday will feature plenty of sunshine and highs near 40 degrees, while Sunday will see highs climb to near 50. Skies on Saturday will be mostly sunny, transitioning to partly cloudy on Sunday.

Next week will start with sunshine and highs near 50 degrees. Clouds will increase Monday, with the next chance for rain arriving on Tuesday.