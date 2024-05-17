Maryland weather: Rain returns tonight & Saturday

BALTIMORE-- Showers and thunderstorms will increase this afternoon and evening across western Maryland The heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected to wane by late evening as they approach Central Maryland, but light to moderate rain will be possible through late tonight across the area.

High temperatures today will be slightly cooler, ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s under increased cloud cover. Lows tonight will drop to the mid to upper 50s.

Another stormy and soggy weekend is ahead for much of the Mid-Atlantic region, marking the 15th wet weekend this year out of a total of 20. Off and on rain will continue throughout the day Saturday, tapering off to a few light showers in the evening before ending completely by Saturday night. Highs Saturday will remain in the 60s. Lows Saturday night will dip into the upper 50s.

The storm system will move south of the region Saturday night into Sunday, allowing for slightly drier air to move in from the north. Sunday will see scattered showers across Southern Maryland early, before drying out for the remainder of the area through the afternoon.

Next week will start a stretch of really nice weather with sunny to partly cloudy skies from Monday through Wednesday with highs in the 70s and 80s.

The next storm arrives by mid-week with a chance for showers and storms later Wednesday, with those chances continuing into Thursday.

Temperatures will remain above average through the rest of the week.