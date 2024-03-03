Maryland Weather: Rain chances return by Monday night

BALTIMORE-- After a sunny afternoon, skies tonight will become partly cloudy across the area. Temperatures overnight are expected to drop into the 40s region-wide. By Monday morning, skies will turn mostly cloudy, with clouds thickening throughout the day. High temperatures Monday afternoon are forecast to reach the low to mid-60s.

A developing area of low pressure offshore will move into the region by Monday night, increasing rain chances by midnight and continuing through the night into Tuesday morning.

Overnight low temperatures from Monday into Tuesday morning are anticipated to be in the mid-40s. Rain chances will remain high through the first part of Tuesday, diminishing by the afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday afternoon will be slightly cooler, mainly in the mid-50s across the area.

Dry weather is expected Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning, ahead of the next storm system set to arrive mid to late Wednesday morning. Widespread rain is likely across the area through Wednesday night into early Thursday.

High temperatures on Wednesday are expected to reach the mid to upper 50s, with overnight lows into Thursday morning dropping into the mid to upper 40s. Conditions should improve by Thursday afternoon, with skies becoming partly cloudy by Friday.

Overnight lows on Thursday are forecast to dip into the mid-30s following the storm system. Highs on Friday afternoon are expected to top out in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Yet another storm system is projected to approach the area by late Friday evening and into the night, significantly increasing rain chances into Saturday morning, with most of the day appearing wet. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the mid-50s, with rain chances decreasing by late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

The remainder of the weekend is anticipated to be dry, with highs in the mid-50s on Sunday and mid to upper 50s for the early part of next week. The forecast will stay dry from Sunday through Tuesday.

Don't forget the start of daylight saving time on Sunday morning, allowing for an extra hour of sunshine into the next week.