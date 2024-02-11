Maryland Weather: Rain Returns Monday Afternoon

BALTIMORE-- Looks like the clouds are going to be sticking around with us overnight tonight but it will remain dry. If you have any plans for the Super Bowl, it looks like other than the roadways being a little damp, the rain has come to an end at least for now.

Skies will be mostly cloudy this evening and tonight with low temperatures dropping into the 40s by Monday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Monday with rain chances increasing during the afternoon and evening hours.

High temperatures on Monday will top out near 50°. Rain will be an increasing towards the evening rush hour, with the best chance for steady heavier rain coming in around midnight Monday night in the early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures overnight Monday will dropped around 40 by Tuesday morning, with high temperatures Tuesday afternoon into the upper 40s. There will be a chance for showers in the morning, and it may be cold enough especially near the Pennsylvania border, where a few snowflakes may mix in before the precipitation ends.

Sunshine makes its return to the area for the rest of the week. The coldest day will occur on Valentine's Day, with sunshine and highs in the mid 40s for Wednesday afternoon. Lows will get back into the mid to Upper 20s Wednesday night, with 30s overnight expected through the rest of the week.

Another storm system will approach the area by the weekend, with a chance for rain and snow showers on Saturday morning. This system will quickly move out of the area bringing sunshine back to the region for Sunday into early next week.

High temperatures through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s, with lows at night in the upper 20s.