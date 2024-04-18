Maryland Weather: Rain chance late Friday; Dry weekend

BALTIMORE- The afternoon ahead promises mostly cloudy skies throughout the area, with temperatures peaking in the lower 70s for most regions, while areas north and east of Baltimore will hover in the 60s.

There's a slight chance of a stray shower, but otherwise, it should stay dry. Friday will be a tad cooler with mostly cloudy conditions and highs in the mid-60s.

Late in the evening, a cold front will approach, bringing a slight chance of showers into the night, with lows dropping into the low 50s. Saturday will see highs near 70°F under partly cloudy skies, followed by a return to cooler weather on Sunday, with highs in the low 60s and mostly cloudy skies.

The weekend appears dry, perfect for outdoor activities. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies for Monday, with a stray shower possible in the afternoon.

Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday brings a bit more sunshine with highs in the low 70s. Mid-week, there's a chance of rain and possibly a storm on Wednesday as a cold front moves in, cooling temperatures to the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will see the return of sunshine with highs in the 60s, but rain chances resurface towards the end of the week and into the weekend. High temperatures will remain near or slightly below average through Saturday.