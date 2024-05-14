Watch CBS News
CBS News Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Wet night & Wednesday in store

By Derek Beasley

/ CBS Baltimore

Meterologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast 5/14/2024
Meterologist Meg McNamara has your Tuesday morning forecast 5/14/2024 02:27

BALTIMORE -- An active weather pattern is set to return to the region, bringing wet conditions over the next several days. Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of today, with showers that began this morning gradually increasing in coverage through the evening hours and into Tuesday night. 

High temperatures this afternoon will top out around 70 degrees, with some areas remaining in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of showers throughout the day. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will stay in the low to mid-60s. 

Rain chances will gradually end by Wednesday night, leading to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. The next storm system is expected to move into the region by late Friday.

For those heading to Pimlico for the start of Preakness Stakes festivities, expect partly cloudy skies on Friday for Black-Eyed Susan Day, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Clouds will increase later in the day and into Friday night as a storm system approaches.

The forecast for the race on Saturday is not favorable. Expect a muddy track with chances for rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours. 

Showers are likely around post time on Saturday evening. High temperatures on Saturday will be cooler due to the rain and cloud cover, with highs only in the mid-60s. 

Rain chances will continue into Saturday night and Sunday morning before tapering off. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the low 70s, then turn warmer on Monday with a return to sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. 

Another storm system will approach the area by mid-week, bringing chances for showers and storms back into the forecast as early as late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Derek Beasley
d-beasley.jpg

Derek Beasley joined the WJZ First Alert Weather Team in March 2022. He was promoted in March 2023 to become WJZ's first-ever Chief Meteorologist.

First published on May 14, 2024 / 6:12 AM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.