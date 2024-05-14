Maryland Weather: Wet night & Wednesday in store

BALTIMORE -- An active weather pattern is set to return to the region, bringing wet conditions over the next several days. Skies will remain cloudy for the rest of today, with showers that began this morning gradually increasing in coverage through the evening hours and into Tuesday night.

High temperatures this afternoon will top out around 70 degrees, with some areas remaining in the upper 60s.

Wednesday will see mostly cloudy skies with a good chance of showers throughout the day. High temperatures Wednesday afternoon will stay in the low to mid-60s.

Rain chances will gradually end by Wednesday night, leading to mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with highs in the low 70s. The next storm system is expected to move into the region by late Friday.

For those heading to Pimlico for the start of Preakness Stakes festivities, expect partly cloudy skies on Friday for Black-Eyed Susan Day, with high temperatures in the mid-70s. Clouds will increase later in the day and into Friday night as a storm system approaches.

The forecast for the race on Saturday is not favorable. Expect a muddy track with chances for rain throughout the morning and afternoon hours.

Showers are likely around post time on Saturday evening. High temperatures on Saturday will be cooler due to the rain and cloud cover, with highs only in the mid-60s.

Rain chances will continue into Saturday night and Sunday morning before tapering off. High temperatures on Sunday will reach the low 70s, then turn warmer on Monday with a return to sunshine and highs in the mid-70s.

Another storm system will approach the area by mid-week, bringing chances for showers and storms back into the forecast as early as late Tuesday into Wednesday.