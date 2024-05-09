Maryland Weather: Off and on rain chances continue

BALTIMORE -- The severe weather threat has decreased across the area, with the best chances staying across central and southern Virginia through this evening.

More showers will move into the region later this evening and tonight as low pressure tracks through the region. A few rumbles of thunder and some downpours will be possible, but no severe weather is expected. Lows tonight will fall into the 50s.

Friday will be a cloudy and dreary day across the area with moderate to high rain chances. The rain will be light and sporadic through out the day. Highs will struggle to reach the 60s in some areas, but in areas that can break out of the clouds, temps near 70 will be possible.

The M.O. for Mother's Day weekend will be more rain. Showers will move back in later Saturday and continue through Mother's Day with temps in the 60s both days. Rain should later off later Sunday.

Next week will start dry, with Monday likely being the only decent day of the week as more showers return to the area through mid-week. The highest chances will occur later Tuesday into Wednesday with a possible break in the rain on Thursday.

Temps next week will be mainly in the low to mid 70s for highs and lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s.