Maryland Weather: Damp & dreary through Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- Areas of fog, mist, and drizzle possible through this evening. Steadier rain likely tonight into Wednesday night.

Areas of fog, mist, and drizzle continue. We'll see more of the same this evening with temperatures staying nearly steady in the middle 40s. At times we'll see some pockets of light to steady rain. The steadier rain will develop during the overnight hours along with areas of additional fog. Please give yourself some extra travel time if you'll be out and about during the overnight hours.

SEASONABLE GRAY CHILL: Cloudy and overcast weather with temperatures that are seasonably chilly. Rain chances increase once again later this evening and we're looking at a steady rain Wednesday. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/j9Ga7ydsmG — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 26, 2023

An area of low pressure will cross our area Wednesday. With that weather setup, we'll see an easterly wind throughout the day along with an abundance of clouds. In addition to the gloomy look and feel to the day, we'll see rounds of rain push through the area. Rainfall totals will exceed 1" in some places. We shouldn't see too much in the way of flooding since the rain will come down over a fairly long period of time. Highs Wednesday afternoon will top out in the middle 50s.

ROUNDS OF RAIN: We'll see rounds of rain through tomorrow evening. The steadiest rain looks like it will take place on Wednesday. Some places will pick up more than 1". This isn't a very strong system, so thankfully we won't see any strong winds or coastal flooding. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/CAIFHOvt6s — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) December 26, 2023

As the area of low pressure departs our area Wednesday night, we'll see additional areas of fog develop. Some of the fog could be locally dense and this will impact the early Thursday morning commute. Otherwise, Thursday looks unseasonably mild with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We'll see early fog & low clouds give way to breaks of afternoon sunshine.

Our unsettled weather pattern will continue on Friday with another chance of showers. The best chance of showers of would be Friday into Friday night as another cold front crosses the area. We'll see another seasonably mild day on Friday with highs in the lower 50s.

Over the upcoming weekend, we should see a return of the sunshine. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50. The weather looks nice for New Year's Eve celebrations Sunday along with the Ravens home game Sunday afternoon.