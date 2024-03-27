Maryland Weather: Periods of rain and fog through Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Expect damp weather tonight with rain & patchy dense fog. Rain tapers Thursday afternoon, but Os could be delayed.

*COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY* continues through 10 AM Thursday for minor coastal flooding in Anne Arundel county. Up to 1/2 foot of Bay water may flood vulnerable areas near Annapolis at high tide. Please avoid flood waters and don't park your car in areas that typically flood.

After a chilly, raw, and rainy day, we're going to continue the gloomy weather through tonight. The steady to heavy rain from earlier Wednesday has pushed offshore. There's another a second area of low pressure to our south that moves northward tonight. This will allow rain to redevelop late this evening into the overnight hours. Before this second batch of rain arrives, patchy areas of dense fog may form. Once the heavier rain arrives later tonight, the fog will be flushed out of the area.

DREARY & FOGGY EVENING AHEAD: We'll be locked in clouds, damp, & gloomy weather. Expect scattered showers with areas of patchy dense fog. Steadier rain returns overnight and will flush out fog by AM rush. Give yourself extra travel time through Thursday AM! @wjz @DerekBeasleyWX pic.twitter.com/jU3vH6Twd6 — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 27, 2024

We are dealing with the last batch of rain from this storm Thursday. Rain will be steady to heavy at times through 9am. After 9 am the rain intensity should start to decrease, but still expect light to steady rain through the afternoon hours. The back edge of the light rain should arrive between 4 pm and 8 pm.

The Orioles home opener could be impacted by the light to steady rain. It's not out of the question a rain delay is issued. The first pitch is scheduled at 3:05pm. The weather completely dries out during the game, so that by the 9th inning, the weather is completely dry.

THURSDAY WEATHER IN BALTIMORE AREA: Steady rain for the morning commute, so give yourself extra travel time and have an umbrella. Light to steady rain lingers into the afternoon. By early Thursday evening we should be dry. There is a chance of a rain delay for Os opener! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/sqD9SJ1Ywg — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 27, 2024

We will finish out the week on Friday with sunshine and strong, gusty winds. High temperatures will reach the lower 60s, but with winds gusting 35 to 45 mph, the air will feel cooler. The strong winds will also generate 1 to 2 foot waves at the Key Bridge recovery site, so this may interfere with the continuing recovery operations.

EASTER WEEKEND WEATHER: We're in a tough pattern to get completely dry days. Pipeline of rain is aimed at us. That being said, Saturday morning looks dry before Saturday afternoon showers. Easter Sunday is best day of next 7-days. Rain returns Mon. & Tue. @wjz @DerekBeasleyWX pic.twitter.com/zpegjy5riJ — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) March 27, 2024

Easter weekend looks decent across Maryland. Saturday will start off dry, but showers will develop during the afternoon as a disturbance approaches from the northwest. While the rain won't be heavy, you'll need an umbrella for part of Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the lower to middle 60s.

Easter Sunday should have the best weather of the next seven days. We'll see a mostly sunny sky along with a gusty breeze out of the west-northwest at 10 to 20 mph. This will help boost high temperatures to near 70 degrees! The weather looks great for any outdoor activities, church services, brunch, and Easter egg hunts.

Showers may arrive as early as Sunday night ahead of our next storm system.

More wet weather is likely Monday and Tuesday of next week, so enjoy Sunday's beautiful weather while it lasts!