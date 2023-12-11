Maryland Weather: Chilly temps expected this week

BALTIMORE -- The weather system that brought rain and snow to our region last night has moved north and east as the low-pressure tracks just off shore of New England.

Winds are expected to increase through the early afternoon hours due to a tightening pressure difference over the Mid-Atlantic as the low pressure area strengthens to our northeast and strong high pressure builds in from the west.

We can expect gusty northwest winds, reaching 20-30 mph in the Baltimore Area and possibly up to 50 mph in the higher terrain of Western Maryland where a few snow showers will continue through later this afternoon.

The winds should start to decrease by this evening. Temperatures today will be in the upper 20s in Western Maryland and between the upper 30s to mid-40s further east toward Baltimore and the Eastern Shore.

Wind chills will make it feel even colder. Overnight lows will range from the upper teens in some western areas to the 20s elsewhere.

Looking ahead to Tuesday through mid-week, high pressure will continue to control the area's weather, with sunny skies, and light winds as well as more chilly temperatures.

Tuesday's temperatures will be slightly warmer than Monday, with overnight lows in the 20s to low 30s.

Wednesday will be like Tuesday, mostly dry with a few high clouds. Winds will pick up again in the afternoon, with gusts up to 20 mph possible. Overnight lows will fall to the 20s for most, with teens in Western Maryland.

Thursday and Friday high pressure will keep conditions dry and seasonal. Cooler temperatures are expected on Thursday, in the 40s, then warming up to the upper 40s to low 50s Friday. Overnight lows will dip into the 20s again Thursday and Friday morning.

This weekend will see a continuation of the same. A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 40s and 50s.

The next storm system will affect the region late Sunday into the start of the following week. There are uncertainties in the forecast, specifically with large differences in timing and intensity between the GFS American and European models.

With the GFS being more bullish and stronger with development vs. the Euro which isn't as enthusiastic with developing the coastal low and tracking it toward our area. Confidence in the forecast will increase if we see better model agreement throughout the week.