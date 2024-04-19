Maryland Weather: Dry weekend ahead

BALTIMORE- Scattered showers moving through the region this afternoon will move out by sunset. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with temps in the 60s.

More showers are observed further northwest, from western Pennsylvania southward into West Virginia, ahead of a cold front. These showers will slowly move eastward across the region later in the afternoon through the night. They are expected to be light and spotty in coverage. The cold front should clear the area by around sunrise bringing an end to the showers. Overnight temperatures will range from the mid-50s along the I-95 corridor to near 40 in the mountains.

Saturday, the storm system will continue moving away to the north. Northwest winds behind the cold front will gradually cool and dry out the air throughout the day, leading to clearing skies. Temperatures will be seasonable, with highs generally in the 60s to lower 70s for most areas (50s in the mountains). Winds may gust to around 20 to 30 mph out of the northwest during the afternoon.

Saturday night through Sunday night dry conditions with a mix of sun and clouds are expected during this period. Sunday will be cooler, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s for most.

Looking ahead to next week, high pressure over the region starts off the work week on Monday, with a weak storm passing to the south. This will bring a few clouds to the area but any rain should stay to the south.

Tuesday starts dry as well before high pressure shifts offshore and low pressure with a cold front approaches from the west. Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, exiting by Wednesday night as another high-pressure area moves in. Gusty winds are likely during this time, especially Tuesday through Wednesday night.

Dry conditions persist Thursday into Friday, with the next chance for precipitation approaching Friday night into the weekend. Temperatures will be near normal on Monday, warming to above normal on Tuesday into Wednesday before cooling behind the cold front. Expect cooler temperatures again on Thursday before warming up into the weekend.