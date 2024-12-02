Maryland Weather: Numbing cold & breezy start to the week

BALTIMORE -- Early morning wind-chills are in the teens & low 20s. Get ready for a numbing cold day with plenty of sunshine.

It's a biting cold morning across the state of Maryland. Make sure to have your winter coat, gloves, hat, & scarves, especially for the morning hours today. A gusty and chilly breeze will be present all day giving the day a numbing cold feel. High temperatures reach the upper 30s & lower 40s, but factor in the gusty breeze, and feels like temperatures will stay in the lower 30s.

Under a clear sky tonight, temperatures will plunge into the lower to middle 20s. The wind will relax a bit, but even with a light breeze out of the west at 5 to 10 mph, the wind-chills will dip down into the upper teens.

Tuesday will be another breezy and cold day. We'll see sunshine to start, but the afternoon will feature more clouds mixing in with the sun. Highs will top out in the lower 40s, but wind-chills will remain in the lower to middle 30s. Clouds thicken on Wednesday, but we remain dry. Highs top out in the lower 40s.

A potent cold front will sweep through the region on Thursday. This will bring clouds along with a few rain and or wet snow showers. While the rain and snow is not expected to be heavy, it will be whipped around by strong winds. Thursday's winds look sustained at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Highs will reach the mid-40s, but with the winds, it will feel much colder.

High pressure will build into the area Friday and Saturday, which will keep the cold air locked into the area. Highs both days will reach the upper 30s, but with the winds, the feels like temperatures will stay in the teens & 20s.

The next disturbance is scheduled to arrive either Sunday or next Monday bringing in some milder air, but also the chance for a few showers. Temperatures should finally start to thaw a bit with highs in the middle to upper 40s.