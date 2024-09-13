Maryland Weather: Enjoy the weekend; rain returns next week

Cloudy with fog in some areas, peaks of sun expected in the afternoon

BALTIMORE -- The streak of pleasant weather is expected to continue into the weekend, with plenty of sunshine forecast for both Saturday and Sunday. High temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s.

Overnight, lows will drop into the lower 60s. By Saturday afternoon, high temperatures will climb to the low to mid-80s. On Sunday, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine, with highs in the low 80s.

The workweek will start off dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine on Monday. Highs will hover near 80, but clouds will increase by Monday night. By Tuesday morning, skies should be mostly cloudy across the region.

Rain chances will move in by Tuesday afternoon and continue through Tuesday night. A prolonged period of off-and-on rain is expected from Wednesday through the following weekend.

Highs on Monday will reach around 80 but will cool down as the week progresses. Clouds and showers will linger, keeping high temperatures mainly in the upper 70s for most of next week. Lows at night will remain in the low 60s.

The main takeaway: Enjoy the weekend, as clouds and showers are set to return next week.