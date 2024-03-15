Maryland Weather: Sunshine returns this weekend

BALTIMORE-- After a cloudy and mild Friday across the area, temperatures are expected to cool slightly as the weekend approaches, though conditions will remain very pleasant.

A cold front is set to sweep through the area by Friday evening, ushering in a chill for Friday night into Saturday morning. Any lingering showers across southern Maryland and the Lower Eastern Shore by Friday evening should dissipate, with skies clearing overnight. Low temperatures tonight are forecasted to drop into the low to mid 40s.

Saturday afternoon is anticipated to see highs in the mid-60s under mostly sunny skies, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities. Another beautiful day is in store for Sunday, coinciding with St. Patrick's Day, with high temperatures again expected in the mid-60s.

However, cooler weather is on the horizon as the new week begins. Sunshine will persist on Monday, but temperatures will be notably cooler, around 10 to 15° colder than the weekend. Highs on Monday are projected to reach the upper 40s and lower 50s, with temperatures dropping to near freezing Monday night.

Tuesday afternoon is expected to be cooler, featuring sunny skies and highs near 50. Dry weather patterns will continue through Wednesday and Thursday, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and highs in the mid-50s on Wednesday, increasing to the upper 50s to near 60 on Thursday.

Looking ahead, the next storm system is poised to approach the area by the end of the following week. Rain chances will escalate across the area by late Friday, persisting overnight into Saturday, and possibly lingering into Sunday.

Heading into the next weekend, temperatures are forecasted to be close to normal for this time of year, with highs in the mid-50s for both Saturday and Sunday, and nighttime lows generally around 40.