Maryland Weather: More Sunshine For Tuesday

BALTIMORE - The pleasant weather continues across Maryland and the Mid-Atlantic as we head into midweek. Monday experienced abundant sunshine with afternoon temperatures peaking around 50 degrees. The region will see a chilly night with temperatures dropping into the 20s and 30s in many areas.

Tuesday will bring more sunshine, though it will be slightly cooler with a light northeast wind. Highs are expected in the mid-40s. A coastal flood advisory is in effect for Anne Arundel County through Tuesday evening, with tides running 2 to 3 feet above normal. Low temperatures Tuesday night are forecast to fall into the mid to upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Wednesday's forecast calls for sunny skies with temperatures again near 50 degrees as high pressure begins to move away. This shift will bring a few clouds to the region as low-level moisture increases. The end of the workweek will see warmer temperatures, with highs in the mid-50s on Thursday and Friday.

Cloud cover will increase Friday evening and night as a cold front approaches, bringing a chance of showers to far western Maryland late Friday night into early Saturday. Some showers may reach the I-95 corridor by Saturday morning.

Saturday's skies will be mostly cloudy with a chance of light showers. Another storm system is expected on Super Bowl Sunday, though the best chances for rain will remain south of the area. However, a stray shower reaching as far north as Baltimore cannot be ruled out. Temperatures on Saturday will peak in the low to mid-60s, then turn slightly cooler on Sunday. The start of next week will see a return to calm weather, with a mix of clouds and sunshine from Monday through Wednesday. Temperatures will start in the mid-50s, becoming progressively cooler after Valentine's Day, with highs returning to the 40s later in the week. Another storm system, a clipper, could bring a chance of rain and snow showers by next Thursday.

The weather trend indicates a return to colder conditions for the last few weeks of February, so enjoy the above-average temperatures while they last.