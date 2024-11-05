Maryland Weather: Warmer Wednesday Ahead

BALTIMORE -- Following a beautiful Election Day across the area, a mild night is in store for the region. Expect partly cloudy skies overnight with areas of patchy fog. Low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 50s.

On Wednesday, high temperatures under a mix of clouds and sunshine will approach record levels across the area, with many locations likely reaching near 80 degrees. The record high for Baltimore on Wednesday is 80 degrees, and we have a strong chance of tying that record.

A cold front will slip into the region Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing clouds and a slight chance for showers. This may provide just enough rain to break our current streak of days without measurable rainfall at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, which stands at 34 days as of Tuesday, likely becoming 35 by Wednesday.

Cooler weather will follow the front, with high temperatures in the mid-70s on Thursday. Thursday night will see lows dipping into the mid-40s. Mostly sunny skies will return Friday, with pleasant afternoon highs in the mid-60s. Friday night will be cool, with temperatures dropping into the low 40s, and some outlying areas may fall into the upper 30s.

Saturday will feature highs near 60 degrees in the afternoon, followed by another cool night with lows in the low 40s, and possibly the upper 30s in some areas.

By Sunday, clouds will increase across the area as a storm system approaches from the west, bringing the best chance of rain in over a month by Sunday afternoon and evening. While this likely won't bring heavy rain, a steady light rain is possible, extending into early Monday morning for Veterans Day.

Highs on Sunday are expected to reach the low 60s. For Veterans Day on Monday, sunshine will return, bringing highs close to 70 degrees.

Temperatures through mid-next week will remain in the mid-60s, with overnight lows in the mid-40s. Additional chances for showers are anticipated toward the latter part of the week.