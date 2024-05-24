Maryland Weather: Humid Memorial Day Weekend; a few storms

BALTIMORE -- The forecast for the holiday weekend is shaping up to be okay across most of the region, with some small exceptions mainly during the evening hours.

For Saturday and Sunday, we're expecting a mixture of clouds and sunshine with high temperatures reaching the mid-80s in the afternoons. Chances for rain will remain small during the day but will increase somewhat during the evening hours on both days. If there's a time when your outdoor activities might be interrupted by rain or storms, it's most likely in the evening.

Overnight low temperatures will be muggy, dipping into the mid-60s, with higher humidity across the area.

Attention then turns toward Memorial Day. A stronger storm system and cold front will make their way through the region. We've been monitoring this day for potential severe weather, and it still looks like a possibility. Some of the latest data does not appear as ominous as before, but we will maintain the possibility of issuing an alert day for Monday due to storms in the afternoon that could produce gusty winds and heavy rainfall.

The biggest question on Monday is how much shower and thunderstorm activity occurs in the morning, which will dictate the strength of the storms during the second half of the day. If clouds, showers, and storms remain numerous into the afternoon, it will reduce the instability due to little or no sunshine, resulting in a more stable atmosphere.

Be sure to keep tuned to WJZ throughout the weekend for the latest updates on this potential severe weather event on Monday.

After Memorial Day, a cold front will move through the region, bringing cooler temperatures for the middle to end of the week. High temperatures will be in the 70s starting Tuesday and continuing through the end of the week, with overnight lows in the 50s.

A big dip in the jet stream will linger across the area Tuesday and Wednesday. With little upper-level disturbances rotating around the base of the jet stream, this will trigger a few scattered showers mainly during the afternoon on Tuesday into Wednesday, with Wednesday seeing higher chances for rain.

Thursday and Friday look dry, with our next opportunity for rain arriving next Saturday.