Maryland Weather: More rain expected late Tuesday/Wednesday

BALTIMORE -- After a wet Monday morning across the region, the area will temporarily dry out this evening and overnight. Temperatures tonight are expected to dip into the lower 40s under mostly cloudy skies.

Rain Returns Tuesday Afternoon

Tuesday will begin dry, but rain is expected to move back into the area by the afternoon and evening. Under overcast skies, high temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s. Rain is forecast to arrive around sunset and continue through the overnight hours.

Widespread Rain Wednesday

A storm system will move over the area on Wednesday, bringing widespread rain through the morning and afternoon. Some locations could accumulate close to an inch of rainfall by the time the system exits Wednesday evening. High temperatures will be milder, reaching the upper 50s to lower 60s, particularly in Southern Maryland and the lower Eastern Shore.

Cold Front Brings Gusty Winds and Cooler Temperatures

A cold front will pass through the region Wednesday evening in the wake of the storm system, ushering in colder air for the remainder of the week. Ahead of the front, winds will gust from the southwest at over 20 mph. Once the front moves through, winds will shift to the northwest, with gusts up to 40 mph expected into Wednesday night.

Temperatures will fall to around 30 degrees by Thursday morning.

Blustery and Colder Thursday

Thursday afternoon will feature a mix of clouds and sunshine, with high temperatures struggling to reach 40 degrees. Winds will remain gusty out of the west and northwest, with gusts up to 40 mph throughout the day. The coldest temperatures of the week are expected Thursday night, with many areas dropping near 20 degrees. Low wind chills will be a concern Wednesday night and Thursday night.

Lighter Winds Friday and Increasing Clouds Saturday

Friday will bring lighter winds along with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Highs will reach near 40 degrees. By the weekend, clouds will increase as the next storm system approaches. Rain chances will develop, especially in western Maryland, as early as Saturday night, with more widespread rain expected on Sunday. Up to a quarter of an inch of rain is possible with this system.

Milder Weather Early Next Week

A return to mild and dry weather is anticipated early next week. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday, with highs near 50. Temperatures will climb into the mid-50s on Tuesday.

