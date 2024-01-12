Maryland Weather: More Rain & Wind Arrive Tonight

BALTIMORE -- We are tracking a strong storm system that will bring another round of rain and wind to the area.

Most of our Friday will be dry but things will deteriorate this evening.

Clouds will move in throughout the day with temperatures topping out in the 40s.

Wet weather will arrive by the late afternoon and early evening. It will start off very light but pick up in coverage and intensity through the evening.

Rain totals will reach around 1" with this storm, so not as high as the storm Tuesday night. Isolated flooding will be possible but widespread flooding at this time is not anticipated.

Winds will be a significant factor with this storm. Expect winds to increase through the evening, with gusts over 40 mph closer to midnight through early Saturday morning. The strongest winds will be on the western shore of Chesapeake Bay and over the Eastern Shore where some 50 mph gusts will be possible. A Wind Advisory is in effect for those areas along the Bay from this evening into early Saturday morning.

The storm will move out early Saturday morning with strong gradient winds expected throughout the day. There will be periods of clouds and sunshine with gusts over 40 mph expected into Saturday afternoon.

Another Wind Advisory is in effect for the state on Saturday from 7 am to 4 pm. West winds will be between 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50mph.

Highs on Saturday will be around 50 with colder weather on deck for Sunday with sunny skies and highs in the low 40s.

Clouds return for Martin Luther King Day.

A storm system will develop and track offshore through Tuesday. There is still some uncertainty on the eventual track but we may get a chance for some accumulating snow during the day Tuesday. We will keep you posted on the eventual track of the storm system.