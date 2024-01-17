Maryland Weather: More Bitter cold tonight...snow for Friday

BALTIMORE -- Tonight will continue to be dry with high pressure moving overhead. Overnight lows are forecast to be slightly warmer than last night, ranging from the teens to low 20s. Wind chills won't n

Looking ahead to Thursday through Friday night, dry conditions will persist Thursday morning under high pressure. An approaching low-pressure system will increase cloud cover and bring a chance of snow to western Maryland, while other areas remain dry. Temperatures will be warmer than today with highs in the 30s for most places.

Friday will see a cold front moving through the area, bringing widespread snow, especially in the morning. The heaviest snow is expected in Western Maryland where aWinter Storm Watch is in effect through Saturday morning. Snow accumulation will vary from 1-3" across the area with higher totals near the PA border. For Baltimore, between 1 and 2 inches is expected by Friday evening.

The weekend will see a return to bitterly cold temps as a strong dome of high pressure moves into the region. Saturday's highs are likely to be in the 20s, with single digits to low/mid teens over mountain locations. Strong winds could bring very low wind chill temperatures once again to the area into Saturday night. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly by the end of the weekend, with highs in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Sunday night could see lows in the single digits to teens.

Early to mid-next week, a warming trend is forecasted as high pressure weakens and moves away from the Atlantic Coast, leading to rain chances by Tuesday or Wednesday and high temperatures potentially returning to the low to mid 50s by mid-week.