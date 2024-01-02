Maryland Weather: Watching weekend winter storm potential

BALTIMORE -- The forecast for the remainder of the week looks quiet. Temperatures during the day will reach the 40s with lows at night in the 20s and 30s. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies each day. A weak upper level disturbance will move through the region Wednesday night through Thursday morning with an increase in clouds. A stray sprinkle or snow flurry could occur late Wednesday night/early Thursday but chances are slim.

THIS WEEKEND:

Attention then turns toward this weekend as a significant storm system approaches the area. Rain and snow will move into the area Saturday afternoon and continue through early Sunday morning.

Right now it appears that the most likely area for significant snowfall accumulations will be along and northwest of I-95 with even better chances the farther north and west you go from the Baltimore Beltway. So for example if you are in Carroll Co or Frederick Co. the potential for significant accumulations over 5" is HIGH.

Closer to Baltimore, the potential snow totals will drop off significantly. The Eastern Shore may see some snow at the start of the system Saturday afternoon but it will quickly change over to rain and stay that way for the duration of the storm.

It is still way too early for specific impacts but parts of the area could see over an 1" of rain and areas north and west of Baltimore could see up to 10" of snow with I-95 serving as the dividing line.

The storm is still developing, and any shift in the storm track will change the outcome in a major way, so we'll be monitoring this and will keep you posted throughout the week.

FOR THE LATEST UPDATES ON THE POTENTIAL STORM...FOLLOW MY FACEBOOK PAGE:

https://www.facebook.com/DerekBeasleyWX

OR ON X: @DerekBeasleyWX

NEXT WEEK:

Once the storm departs Sunday, attention then turns toward next week with another storm arriving Tuesday. This one should contain all rain with temps in the 40s and 50s through most of next week.