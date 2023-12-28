Maryland Weather: Spot shower Friday then wonderful weekend!

BALTIMORE -- We'll see a nice, dry, & comfortable evening. Friday has a spot shower, but then we receive a dry and cool weekend!

We are through our toughest stretch of weather with the heavy rain, fog, and gloomy weather behind us. We now will be entering into a nice and quiet stretch of weather. Other than an isolated shower possible Friday and New Year's Day, this is a very dry and quiet forecast.

The sky will partially clear tonight. Look for seasonably chilly weather with overnight lows down into the 40s. That's where our average high is supposed to be for this time of year!

Friday turns out to be a decent finish to the week. We'll see a blend of clouds & sunshine with high temperatures reaching the lower 50s. We'll see a wind out of the west-northwest at about 5 to 10 mph. There is a disturbance approaching from the west Friday that may spark a sprinkle or shower, but the best chance of this happening would be west and south of Baltimore. For the most part, Friday and Friday night is nice and quiet if you have any outdoor or travel plans.

Our weekend weather looks fabulous! We will end 2023 in style with both days featuring a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 40s to near 50. Saturday is the gusty and chilly day with gusts 25 to 30 mph and highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures will fee like the 30s with the wind.

Any celebrations for New Year's Eve or the Ravens game Sunday and Sunday night look fantastic. The weather will 100% cooperate. Look for highs on Sunday near 50 with temperatures late Sunday evening in the upper 30s & lower 40s for midnight celebrations.

Our nice weather will likely continue into next week. While we may see a passing shower on Monday, that's about the only storm system on the map for most of next week. Otherwise it's sunny and seasonably chilly with highs in the 40s.