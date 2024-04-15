Maryland Weather: Isolated severe storms through this evening

BALTIMORE- Expect temperatures in the 80s this afternoon. A few places will get a strong to severe thunderstorm through 8 PM.

A slow moving cold front will continue to sink across our area this afternoon into this evening. Ahead of the cold front, temperatures have warmed into the 80s with a gusty west to southwest breeze. Our WJZ First Alert Weather team will be closely tracking a broken line of strong to severe storms throughout the afternoon and early evening hours.

The highest risk for potential damaging winds, large hail, and intense lightning is along and south of I-70. This is where we have a level 1 out of 5 severe weather threat. Meanwhile, across southern Maryland, a level 3 out of 5 severe weather threat is in place, so widespread severe weather is possible across areas like the lower eastern Shore.

SEVERE WEATHER UPDATE: A severe thunderstorm watch will likely be issued within the next 30 to 45 minutes for at least a part of the @WJZ viewing area. Highest risk for severe weather is south and east of Baltimore, although a stray severe storm possible in the City, too. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/IxIOSu7ShF — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 15, 2024

The threat for any severe weather will quickly end before 8 PM across the eastern shore and even earlier for Baltimore City and points west. We'll see some refreshing air arrive later on tonight with temperatures falling into the 50s.

Tuesday looks like a fantastic weather day with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Highs will top out in the middle 70s with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds thicken Tuesday night and showers will develop Wednesday ahead of a warm front. The best chance of showers appears to be late morning through early evening. An embedded rumble of thunder is also possible. Expect cooler weather Wednesday with highs only in the middle 70s.

Another wave of showers is possible for part of the day Thursday, especially the morning hours. Highs on Thursday will top out in the upper 60s to near 70.

A cold front will approach the area Friday night into Saturday bringing additional showers. Right now, there is a large amount of uncertainty on how quickly this front moves. This will determine how fast we dry out over the weekend. At this moment, it appears like the best chance for showers is Saturday with Sunday turning drier, breezy, and cooler.