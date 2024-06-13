Maryland Weather: Hot Friday with a few PM Storms

BALTIMORE -- The forecast to close out the work week looks very warm to hot across the region, but temperatures and humidity will be comfortable for the holiday weekend.

Tonight, expect partly cloudy skies across the region, with lows dropping into the 60s. Expect a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday, with high temperatures reaching the upper 80s and lower 90s. A cold front will approach the area late in the day and into early Friday night, bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Some of the storms may be strong, and the Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Maryland under a marginal risk for severe weather Friday afternoon and evening. A small portion of the area west of Baltimore is under a slight risk for severe storms. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Rain will move out by late Friday night, with sunshine and comfortable humidity returning for the upcoming weekend. Expect sunny skies on Saturday, with high temperatures in the mid-80s. Lows at night will drop into the 50s and 60s. Highs for Father's Day will reach the mid-80s, with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Next week, attention turns toward a building area of high pressure aloft across the area. This strengthening high pressure will lead to hot and dry conditions for most of next week.

High temperatures will reach the 90s beginning Monday and continue through the end of the week, with temperatures gradually getting warmer from Wednesday through Friday, with many locations seeing the mid to upper 90s across the region. Humidity levels will remain manageable through most of the week, but it looks like it will start to creep up to intolerable levels by Thursday and Friday. This will cause the heat index to top 100 degrees in many locations by Thursday and Friday afternoon.