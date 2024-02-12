Maryland Weather: Soggy night ahead with chance for snow

BALTIMORE-- Your Monday is starting off very mild and very cloudy. We even have a few areas of patchy fog to contend with.

PATCHY MORNING FOG: Our Monday is shaping up to be a rather gray day, including some areas of fog as you head out the door. So far, nothing looks particularly dense. Temps are in the mid 40s! #WJZ #FirstAlert #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/PjLE2OWYgD — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 12, 2024

Skies will be rather gray throughout the day with temperatures going from the mid 40s into the low 50s.

Rain chances increase during the afternoon and evening hours. Plan for wet weather during your evening rush hour, with the best chance for steady heavier rain coming in around midnight Monday night in the early Tuesday morning.

Temperatures overnight Monday will dropped around 40 by Tuesday morning, with high temperatures Tuesday afternoon into the upper 40s. There will be a chance for showers in the morning, and it may be cold enough especially near the Pennsylvania border, where a few snowflakes may mix in before the precipitation ends.

SNOW POTENTIAL TUESDAY MORNING: Winter Weather Advisory for Washington County Tuesday 5-10 am. 3-5" of snow expected in the higher elevations and 1-3" in the lower elevations. Plan for slick spots as you hit the road tomorrow morning! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore #FirstAlert pic.twitter.com/9C0mHyLX5J — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) February 12, 2024

Sunshine makes its return to the area for the rest of the week. The coldest day will occur on Valentine's Day, with sunshine and highs in the mid 40s for Wednesday afternoon. Lows will get back into the mid to Upper 20s Wednesday night, with 30s overnight expected through the rest of the week.

Another storm system will approach the area by the weekend, with a chance for rain and snow showers on Saturday morning. This system will quickly move out of the area bringing sunshine back to the region for Sunday into early next week.

High temperatures through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s, with lows at night in the upper 20s.