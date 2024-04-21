Maryland Weather: Frosty night in spots, sunny start to week

BALTIMORE-- Frost advisories have been issued for northwestern Howard co., along with northern Baltimore and Harford counties.

Clouds owned the sky during the day keeping temperatures in the middle to upper 50s. We'll see a decrease in the clouds later tonight and that will allow temperatures to drop. Areas to the north & west of Baltimore may see some patchy frost overnight into early Monday morning. Frost advisories are in effect for portions of Howard, Baltimore, Carroll, and Harford counties. Temperatures in these areas will fall into the middle to upper 30s.

FROSTY ADVISORY N & W OF BALTIMORE: Frost advisories in effect midnight - 8 AM Monday for all of Carroll co., northern Baltimore and Harford counties and NW Howard county. Cover up sensitive plants before bed. MORE frost possible Mon. night and again Wed. night & Thur night @wjz pic.twitter.com/GIbLEW55Th — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 21, 2024

Monday and Tuesday's weather looks fabulous. After a chilly start to the day, we're looking at plenty of sunshine both afternoons with highs in the middle to upper 60s Monday and lower 70s Tuesday.

FROSTY TO FABULOUS MONDAY IN MARYLAND: Monday starts frosty, especially in our northern and western suburbs. Sunshine all day carries our temperatures back into the middle 60s. We've got an AWESOME afternoon of weather coming Monday! Enjoy. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/2piIwN31Xu — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 21, 2024

A cold front will cross the area Wednesday with a passing shower or two and highs reaching the lower to middle 70s with a gusty wind.

Behind Wednesday's cold front, temperatures will dip back down into the lower to middle 60s Thursday. Luckily, we should see a decent amount of sunshine, so that will help cut down on the chilly feeling. There could be another round of patchy frost Thursday and Friday morning, especially away from the urban centers.

MARYLAND 5-DAY FORECAST: Overall this forecast is as easy as pie. Early morning chill on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, & Friday. Wednesday AM starts mild. Afternoon temperatures coolest Thursday. Other than scattered showers Wednesday, it's a dry and mainly sunny week ahead! @WJZ pic.twitter.com/rwp4OppAQi — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaWX) April 21, 2024

Another round of showers is likely next Saturday with highs near 70. By next Sunday, we break back out into the warmth, with highs returning into the upper 70s to lower 80s with a gusty southwest wind.